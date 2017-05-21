Open Streets Wausau kicks off in downtown

Part of downtown Wausau was closed to cars on Sunday for the entire community to enjoy.

It was the inaugural Open Streets Wausau Walk on 3rd Street. The road was closed for four hours so people could walk, bike, and enjoy the downtown area.

The street was closed from the Wausau Center Mall to the Woodchucks Stadium.

Organizers said that the event offers a unique experience for thousands of residents to take in the culture of the downtown district.

"It really allows you to slow down and take a look at your community at a little bit slower pace," said Andrew Lynch, an organizer of the walk. "You can notice things you're not going to see when you're going by at 25 mph."

Lynch said it also allows people to enjoy the new River Edge Trail along the Wisconsin River.