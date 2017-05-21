Three WI brothers prepare for Honor Flight

Three brothers who served during the Vietnam War are preparing to make a trip to Washington D.C. as part of the 28th Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

The Bartnik brothers Arthur, Roger and Eugene served separately in Southeast Asia and are hoping Monday's trip will bring closure to their lives.

Arthur said that it's finally nice to be honored for his service, as he did not receive that celebration when he first returned home in the late 1960's.

"They recommended that we wore our civilian clothes so we wouldn't be harassed," he said. "[It's] nice to be recognized."

Roger Bartnik, a Purple Heart recipient, said that despite being nervous, he believes the trip will help bring closure into his life.

"After I was wounded, my whole company got into an ambush and they were all killed or taken [as] prisoner[s] of war," he said. "I just don't know how I'm going to react."

The brothers said it was going to be a great experience heading to the nation's capital together.

Even though the war has been over for more than five decades, the brothers said they have rarely talked about their experiences.

"We never went into great detail," said Roger. "As far as I'm concerned, I kind of blocked a lot of that stuff away."

The Bartnik's will be just the second set of three siblings to go on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.