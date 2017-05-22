With populations thriving, are bobcats the next urban pest? - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

With populations thriving, are bobcats the next urban pest?

Posted:

By MICHAEL CASEY
Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) -- Once almost impossible to spot, bobcats are on the rise across the country.

Known as solitary and shy creatures, the cats are becoming increasingly comfortable with humans. And as their numbers rise across the country, they're being spotted in suburban backyards and city streets.

Bobcat numbers have almost tripled nationwide since the 1980s to as many as 3.6 million, according to a 2010 study in the Journal of Fish and Wildlife Management, the most recent national survey.

Their growing numbers -- they are stable across much of their range -- is attributed to a drop in hunting and warmer Northeast winters that help them find food, as well as expansion of public lands that increased prey including white-tailed deer.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.