Suspected shooter dead following officer-involved shooting in Appleton

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting at a bar in Appleton.

Officials said the shooting happened Saturday night at bar called Jack's Apple Pub on College Avenue.

Appleton Police responded to a shots fired call inside the bar around 1 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, people were leaving the building. An officer encountered a person with a gun and shot them.

Police went into the bar and began rendering aid. The person they say was the shooter died at the hospital.

Two others taken to the hospital will recover from their injuries, police say. No officers were injured.

Appleton police are still investigating the shooting and they've contacted Green Bay Police to handle the investigation of the officer- involved shooting, which is standard procedure.

An Appleton police spokesman says more information from the investigation should come out during the day Sunday.