Marquette graduate's season of 'The Bachelorette' premieres Monday night

The new season of ABC's "The Bachelorette" premieres Monday at 8:00 p.m. on WISN 12, featuring Marquette University Law School graduate Rachel Lindsay.

Lindsay is a 32-year-old attorney from Dallas who will be the first black lead in the history of "The Bachelor" or spin-off "The Bachelorette."

Previously, Lindsay was a contestant on the "The Bachelor" starring Waukesha-native Nick Viall. Lindsay made it to the final three, but Viall ultimately ended up proposing to Vanessa Grimaldi.

One of the 31 men vying for Lindsay's heart on the new season of "The Bachelorette" is from Wisconsin. "Peter" owns a personal training company in Madison.