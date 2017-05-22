Doctors: No fruit juice for children under age of one - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Doctors: No fruit juice for children under age of one

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(CNN) -

New pediatrics guidelines recommend that parents avoid giving fruit juice to babies until after their first birthday.

This is the first time The American Academy of Academics has changed their guidelines on the topic since 2001.

Not only are doctors concerned about obesity and tooth decay, but they're also worried exposing babies to too much fruit juice will lead to them being unsatisfied with water as they grow older.

Parents are also encouraged to limit fruit juice consumption to four ounces a day for children ages one through three. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.