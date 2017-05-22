Doctors: No fruit juice for children under age of one

New pediatrics guidelines recommend that parents avoid giving fruit juice to babies until after their first birthday.

This is the first time The American Academy of Academics has changed their guidelines on the topic since 2001.

Not only are doctors concerned about obesity and tooth decay, but they're also worried exposing babies to too much fruit juice will lead to them being unsatisfied with water as they grow older.

Parents are also encouraged to limit fruit juice consumption to four ounces a day for children ages one through three.