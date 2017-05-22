Junction City man pleads not guilty in shooting incidents

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - An 80-year-old Junction City man accused of firing two gun shots in a standoff with police and two shots toward a Hmong neighbor pleaded not guilty to five charges Monday, according to online Portage County court records.

Henry Kaminski is charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors in the March 6 incident. Two of the charges - second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a firearm and pointing a firearm at another - were filed as hate crimes, meaning punishments would be more severe if he was convicted.

Kaminski told investigators he had "problems with the Hmongs" and they were criminals, according to a criminal complaint.

No trial date was immediately set.

Court records say District Attorney Louis Molepske told the judge that he expects to file more charges - 11 counts of child pornography.

When officers rushed to the scene, Kaminski fired two shots from a block powder .44-caliber silver revolver at a deputy, went back inside his home and held officers at bay for about two hours before surrendering peacefully following a telephone call from his daughter, the complaint said.

Taken to a hospital, Kaminski told investigators "I'm not crazy. I am drunk," and he accused Hmong people of a variety of crimes.

During an interview with police the next day, Kaminski denied shooting at anyone. "Yes, I got drunk and shot holes in my burn barrel," he said. "I wouldn't pull a gun on somebody."