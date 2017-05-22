Former Packer Jerry Kramer joins Never Forgotten Honor Flight

Nearly 100 central Wisconsin veterans are spending the day in our nation's capitol for the 28th Never Forgotten Honor Flight. This time, the group was accompanied by a special guest.

Former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Jerry Kramer accompanied these veterans on the trip.

For Kramer, he said it's humbling to be apart of this day.

"It's hard to digest and hard to understand all at one time,” Kramer said. “It's been overwhelming to be in the midst of so many great people."

Kramer helped lead the Packers to a victory in the 1967 Ice Bowl.