Balky elevator briefly slows NASCAR star Stewart

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

Three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart was going nowhere fast when his elevator got stuck in a Wisconsin hotel.

Stewart was in Madison over the weekend to race at Angell Park Speedway on Sunday. It was shortly after midnight when the elevator carrying him and six others stopped at the second floor of the Staybridge Suites.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that city firefighters quickly got the doors open to free Stewart and the others.

Stewart took to Twitter to thank the firefighters.

His race Sunday was rained out.

