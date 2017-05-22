Schofield woman, 19, accused of stabbing teen in Langlade Co.

ANTIGO (WAOW) – A 19-year-old woman from Schofield stabbed an 18-year-old woman after they agreed to have a “fist fight to settle an ongoing dispute,” according to a criminal complaint.

Reva Waukau is charged with three felonies, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, in the April 15 incident at the Wolf River Inn in the Town of Wolf River, the complaint filed May 15 said.

Three friends of the young women witnessed the fight, including a male “who lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun in his waistband,” based on the victim's account, the complaint said.

Waukau and her friends fled the scene and a warrant was issued for her arrest, online court records said.

The victim told investigators she thought Waukau had a pair of glasses in her hand when they started fighting, the complaint said.

After getting punched in the stomach, the victim stepped back, laughed, realized she had been stabbed and her two friends rushed her to a hospital in Shawano where a three-inch wide wound was treated, the complaint said.

The complaint had no details about the dispute between the women that triggered the fighting.