At Pine Valley Golf Course, we don't stand on ceremony. Everyone is welcome here, from local golf enthusiasts to travelers who want to play while on vacation. Folks tell us they appreciate our casual, family atmosphere and patron-friendly amenities; not to mention our meticulously groomed greens and expansive views of the rolling countryside.



Pine Valley Golf Course is tucked into central Wisconsin's quiet landscape, practically a chip shot away from Wausau, the area's economic hub. Close to town but worlds apart, it's the perfect place to relax, enjoy the game, and perhaps see a deer or two along the way.



Pine Valley's 6181 yard, 71-par course features 18 holes, a rating of 70.0, and a 119 slope. With four sets of tees, it is designed to accommodate all skill levels. There are water hazards or sand bunkers on almost every hole, with holes 15 through 18 being the most challenging. This is the place where matches are won - or lost. Our signature hole is hole 17. At 113 yards, it is trapped on both sides and features a 60' drop from tee to green.



The hallmark of Pine Valley Golf Course is our greens. Expertly maintained by our head greens superintendent, they are always in excellent condition and always roll true.



Pine Valley has everything you need to enjoy your outing, including: spacious clubhouse, bar, snack bar, full service pro shop and retail sales, fleet of carts, club, cart, and pull cart rentals.