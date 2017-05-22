Gov. Walker visits Merrill to talk education funding, gas tax

MERRILL (WAOW) - Gov. Scott Walker visited Kate Goodrich Elementary School on Monday to talk about the importance of education and his plan to help finance it.

According to the governor, his budget recommendation provides $11.6 billion over two years for K-12 education and includes $649 million in new state aid.

On Friday, Walker threatened to veto the entire budget if lawmakers make changes that result in a property tax increase for homeowners.

He also remains opposed to a gas tax increase.

"I said throughout the campaign I would not raise the gas tax and a lot of politicians say that and then do something else. I want people to know that if I make a promise, I fulfill it," the governor said.

Republican legislative leaders have said they are considering hiking the gas tax to pay for road construction and repairs.

"Some in the Capitol want to raise the gas tax to pay for more new road projects in Milwaukee," Walker said. "We think it's time to send those dollars to the rest of the state."