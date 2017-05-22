Wausau middle school students donate comfort kits

The "Sky's The Limit" student group from John Muir Middle School gave seven comfort kits to the Wausau Police Department Monday.



Each kit includes a book, blanket, letter, and other comfort items.



The group made the kits for area students who could be placed into protective custody after losing their homes or families.

"I hope whoever gets the comfort kits would obviously feel some comfort from us," said 6th grade health teacher Patty Zemke. "But also know that we're at John Muir Middle School and the same age group the students might be from John Muir Middle School or might be coming to John Muir Middle School, so just know that there's people out there who care about them."



The "Sky's The Limit" group is made up of sixth-graders who meet after school on Mondays.

The comfort kits were funded by grant money.

