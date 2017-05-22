Monday Sports Report: WIAA track and field regionals

Area track and field athletes competed at regional sites across central Wisconsin on Monday, with the top four finishers in each event advancing to Thursday's sectional round.

Area teams competed at the Wausau East (Division 1), Colby (Division 2), Stanley-Boyd (Division 2), Abbotsford (Division 3) and Marathon (Division 3) regionals.

To navigate to full results from each event, click here.

Some of the highlights from the Wausau East regional:

SPASH won the team competitions for both the boys and girls.

Wausau West's Brooke Jaworski continued her dominance, winning both the 200 and 400 meter dashes. She did not compete in the 100 meter dash or the long jump, despite winning those events at last week's Wisconsin Valley Conference meet.

Her Wausau West teammate, Charlie Handrick, won both of his hurdling competitions (110 and 300 meters) to advance to sectionals.

Robert Stevens of Wisconsin Rapids was somewhat surprisingly topped in the boys high jump competition by Tyrell Hesse of Shawano. Both leapers cleared 6'2" inches.

The Division 1 sectional will be held at D.C. Everest on Thursday. Division 2 is at Medford and Division 3 is at Rosholt.