Marshfield teen showered with love and prayer at candlelit vigil

Dozens joined for a candlelit vigil in Marshfield Monday evening to pray for a girl who has outlived doctors' expectations.



Tirza Sutton is a 17-year-old girl who wasn't expected to live past age three.



She is now dying due to complications related to Trisomy 11.



Friends and family were able to spend moments with her outside the Ronald McDonald house while singing songs like Amazing Grace. They say that Tirza has lived with dignity.

"She just celebrated her golden birthday on May 17," said family friend and vigil organizer Mandy Alcott. "She turned 17. So, just the love that she was given and the beautiful life that we were given in her and the world was given was, again, just a real testimony to the dignity of life."

"I think that it's important for people to know that for people such as Tirza, that they are every bit as important as anybody else," said Marshfield Christ Lutheran Church Pastor Daryn Bahn.

During the vigil Tirza's father thanked everyone for the years of prayers and support.