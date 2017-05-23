Budget seeks end to subsidized student loans, forgiveness - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Budget seeks end to subsidized student loans, forgiveness

Posted:

By MARIA DANILOVA
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Trump administration is proposing to eliminate subsidized student loans and end student debt forgiveness for those who enter public service.

The proposals are likely to face criticism amid calls to make college more affordable and as millions are struggling to pay off student loans.

In a budget document released Monday night, the administration seeks to save just over $1 billion by doing away with the subsidized student loan program. For undergraduate students who qualify, the government pays the interest while they remain in college.

The document says ending student loan forgiveness for those in public service would save $859 million.

