Brewers trio craft limited-edition brew for Miller Park

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Members of the Milwaukee Brewers worked to live up to their name this past week, brewing beer with Miller-Coors.

Eric Thames, Oliver Drake, and Corey Knebel worked with the brewing company to make a unique beer that will be served at Miller Park for a limited time later this season.

"It makes me respect the brew masters," Thames said. "Those guys train for years and years and really get their taste buds, kind of get that perfect mixture of beer."

The beer doesn't have a name yet and the team hasn't announced when it will be available. One likely place to find the beer would be at Miller Park's new beer bar.