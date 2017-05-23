Who is the Madison man on this season of ABC's The Bachelorette?

MADISON (WKOW) -- As reality TV fans across the country anxiously await what's likely to be another "most dramatic season ever," excitement is also building in the Madison area for the latest installment of ABC's The Bachelorette. One of the potential suitors for bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, calls Madison home.

Peter Kraus of Madison is one of 31 men vying for Lindsay's heart this summer.

“I'm from Wisconsin,” Kraus told Lindsay when he stepped out of the limo on night one. In reference to Lindsay's failed attempt to find love with former bachelor Nick Vial of Waukesha Kraus added, “I'm from Wisconsin. I know you haven't had the best of luck with Wisconsin guys lately. Hopefully I can be a good Wisconsin guy for you.”

While the 31-year-old owner of a personal training company was away trying to win Lindsay's heart, we found out a little bit more about him.

Kraus models for J.TOOR, a handmade clothing company based out of Chicago. He's the featured model in their current spring and summer campaign. “Kraus is currently the face of our brand, and he will be wearing J.TOOR throughout the [rest of his time on] the show,” says Brian Harvey the creative designer and manager with J.TOOR.

“He's definitely athletic,” says Amanda Rasmussen. She used to be one of Peter's personal training clients. “He would do things, and my friend and I would look at him, and be like, we can't do that!” she laughs. “But he showed me that I could.”

Rasmussen and Kraus then became friends, she says. “He can be goofy, and that's the part of him I really like... He's good looking, but he also is a nice person. And that's rare to find.”

As for proof he's nice, we found some. Kraus volunteers for Make A Wish Wisconsin. “Peter is in love with us. So, it's not hard to keep him involved,” says Christy Ehlert, the regional coordinator in Madison for Make A Wish.

When Ehlert found out Kraus was going to be on The Bachelorette, “I couldn't believe it. We were so excited,” she says. “Just a great guy. If [Rachel] doesn't pick him then I don't know what!”

“He deserves to find happiness,” adds Rasmussen. “And since he hasn't been able to find it yet, I hope he can find it with Rachel.”

Late night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel announced his top three predictions Monday night, including the Madison native.

“You gave him that look when he got out of the limousine that is the same look women get on their face when they see a pair of shoes they really love. You both have gaps in the front of your teeth,” Jimmy noted and said what cute kids they would have. What sealed the deal is when Rachel said she hated chocolate and he was about to eat a piece and threw it in the fire instead.

We will all have to wait to see if Jimmy is right. You can catch The Bachelorette Monday nights on WAOW.