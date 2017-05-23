Neillsville man seriously hurt in 100 mph motorcycle crash

CHILI (WAOW) - A 57-year-old Neillsville man was seriously hurt when the motorcycle he was driving at least 100 mph lost control and crashed during a race with another motorcycle, the Clark County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.

The fact that Robert Kaiser was wearing a helmet probably saved his life in the crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 10 south of Chili about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Capt. Charles Ramberg said.

Kaiser lost control on a curve and collided with some guard rails as he was trying to pass another motorcycle driven by a 46-year-old Marshfield man, Ramberg said.

The Marshfield man told investigators the racing was part of "some type of initiation for a motorcycle club," requiring Kaiser to "keep up" with the lead driver, the captain said. "Both were going over 100 mph."

The men had been drinking at a Marshfield bar before traveling to Neillsville, Ramberg said. Kaiser suffered numerous broken bones and was flown to a hospital in Marshfield.