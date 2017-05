The National Weather Service in Green Bay has confirmed that a brief, EF-0 tornado touched down last Tuesday night on the border of Oneida and Langlade counties.

The weak tornado uprooted about 200 pine trees just north of Highway Q, near Parrish.

The tornado was on the ground for less than a half mile.

The storm that dropped this tornado is the same storm that produced the Chetek tornado earlier that evening in Barron County.