Man, 53, gets probation for crude incidents near Wausau library - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Man, 53, gets probation for crude incidents near Wausau library

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
Connect

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 53-year-old homeless man was placed on one year's probation for exposing himself to a woman and making inappropriate sexual comments to a teenage girl in separate incidents near the Marathon County Public Library in downtown Wausau, according to online Marathon County court records.

Terms of Clifford Bernadowski's probation include that he have no contact with the library and that he complete six hours of community service per week if he is not working or going to school, court records said.

A judge allowed Bernadowski to serve the probation, which includes 10 days in jail if he violates it, in Milwaukee County, court records said.

Bernadowski pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct on Monday for the incidents that occurred in December, court records said.

A 24-year-old woman reported Bernadowski unzipped his pants and made gestures that were sexual in nature in a confrontation, police said..

The teenage girl told investigators Bernadowski made comments to her that were sexual in nature.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.