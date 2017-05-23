Man, 53, gets probation for crude incidents near Wausau library

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 53-year-old homeless man was placed on one year's probation for exposing himself to a woman and making inappropriate sexual comments to a teenage girl in separate incidents near the Marathon County Public Library in downtown Wausau, according to online Marathon County court records.

Terms of Clifford Bernadowski's probation include that he have no contact with the library and that he complete six hours of community service per week if he is not working or going to school, court records said.

A judge allowed Bernadowski to serve the probation, which includes 10 days in jail if he violates it, in Milwaukee County, court records said.

Bernadowski pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct on Monday for the incidents that occurred in December, court records said.

A 24-year-old woman reported Bernadowski unzipped his pants and made gestures that were sexual in nature in a confrontation, police said..

The teenage girl told investigators Bernadowski made comments to her that were sexual in nature.