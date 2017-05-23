Local security group weighs in following Manchester attacks

Security questions are raised as a deadly attack at a concert in Manchester, England was carried out outside the venue.

The explosion at the Ariana Grande concert occurred near the facility's box office.

EPG Security Group, which works multiple events in Wisconsin such as Country Jam in Eau Claire, said the perimeter has always been a concern for them - but they continue to adapt.

"Evolving to that more, kind of 'time and distance' as we call it," said Erik Bergling, the company's CEO. "Give us some time to react to a potential threat, and give us distance from the event itself."

Bergling said beefing up security can be tricky, however, because it's more expensive.

But he said after the terror attack in Nice, France, one of their clients went with the increased measures even though cost was a concern.

"The client teetered a little bit, but then they went ahead and went through with it," he said. "Which you know, was picked up by numerous people that attended, and they felt like they were put at ease."

Most private security groups work in conjunction with local law enforcement at large events.