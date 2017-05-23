Bucks praise John Hammond after former GM heads to Orlando - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Bucks praise John Hammond after former GM heads to Orlando

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are praising former general John Hammond after he left to take the GM job with the Orlando Magic.

The Bucks owners said Tuesday in a statement that Hammond was an "incredible asset" and "true professional" during his nine-year run as general manager in Milwaukee. They say Hammond had a keen eye for talent and relentless drive to build the organization.

Perhaps the top highlight in Hammond's tenure was the selection of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first round of the 2013 draft. Antetokounmpo has turned into an NBA All-Star.

The Bucks say they will make announcements about their front office staff in the near future. Assistant GM Justin Zanik, who was hired a year ago from the Utah Jazz, could replace Hammond.

