NFL makes rules changes, including loosening up on celebration penalties and shortening OT

CHICAGO (AP) -- The NFL wants to put some flair back into celebrations, allowing players to use the football as a prop,celebrate as a group and roll around on the ground again if they choose.

In an e-mail from Commissioner Roger Goodell sent to fans in an effort to deliver "a more exciting game experience," the commissioner said the new guidelines came after conversations with more than 80 current and former players.

The league, however, will continue to penalize any celebration deemed offensive, including those that embarrass opponents or mimic the use of weapons.

"Players have told us they want more freedom to be able to express themselves," Goodell wrote.

The league also made some other significant changes, including reducing the length of overtime from 15 minutes to 10 minutes. NFL owners cut the overtime period down by five minutes to address coaches' concerns too many players were exhausted and risking injuries at the end of the extra period.

The change covers preseason and regular-season contests. Playoff games will also use 10-minute time blocks in overtime, but won't end in ties.

Research suggests the number of games that will go into overtime and end up tied will climb slightly. Over the last five years, with the 15-minute period in use, the league has averaged about one tie game each season. Projections show that could climb to three.

"We don't think it will lead to more ties," Commissioner Roger Goodell said, joining a number of coaches who said they expect a more aggressive strategy during the shorter extra period.