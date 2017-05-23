Marshfield Clinic adds drug drop boxes to facilities

A Wisconsin health clinic is making it easier for people to get rid of their unwanted medications.

The Marshfield Clinic system has added 14 drug drop off boxes at its clinics, including five in Central Wisconsin.

Until now, drug drop boxes were only available at police departments.

Pharmacy manager at the Wausau facility, Eric Paulsen, said that providing more boxes helps protect the environment, but it is also helpful to fight against the opioid epidemic.

"Getting those medications out of the hands, or at least, out of the homes of people that may not need the," Paulsen said. "Unfortunately, there are situations where people have broken into homes looking for opioids, knowing the patient had those."

Here in North Central Wisconsin, Marshfield Clinic added drop boxes in Wausau, Merrill, Minocqua, Weston and Mosinee.