Marshfield Clinic adds drug drop boxes to facilities - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marshfield Clinic adds drug drop boxes to facilities

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

A Wisconsin health clinic is making it easier for people to get rid of their unwanted medications. 

The Marshfield Clinic system has added 14 drug drop off boxes at its clinics, including five in Central Wisconsin. 

Until now, drug drop boxes were only available at police departments. 

Pharmacy manager at the Wausau facility, Eric Paulsen, said that providing more boxes helps protect the environment, but it is also helpful to fight against the opioid epidemic. 

"Getting those medications out of the hands, or at least, out of the homes of people that may not need the," Paulsen said. "Unfortunately, there are situations where people have broken into homes looking for opioids, knowing the patient had those." 

Here in North Central Wisconsin, Marshfield Clinic added drop boxes in Wausau, Merrill, Minocqua, Weston and Mosinee.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.