Tuesday Sports Report: After 9th straight GNC title, Mosinee softball preps for WIAA tourney

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here are Tuesday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Softball - Regionals: For full brackets, click here.

Division 2

Lakeland 23, Colby 11

Division 3

Neillsville 8, St. Croix Central 1
Stanley-Boyd 21, Nekoosa 10

Division 4

Fall Creek 15, Edgar 0
Montello 16, Pittsville 1

Division 5

Tigerton 16, Florence 5
Greenwood 15, Newman 1

Baseball

Athens 7, Greenwood 4
Merrill 7, Tomahawk 1
Pacelli 9, Medford 3
Rhinelander 11, Northland Pines 1

Girls Soccer

D.C. Everest 1, SPASH 1
Lakeland 5, Amherst 3
Marshfield 3, Wausau East 1
Wisconsin Rapids 1, Merrill 0

