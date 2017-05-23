Morales homers, Blue Jays bullpen holds off Brewers 4-3

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Kendrys Morales hit a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Six of the first eight Blue Jays batters reached based against Milwaukee starter Jimmy Nelson (2-3). Toronto pushed across two runs in the second, but the Brewers cut down a runner at the plate and Nelson struck out Ezequiel Carrera to limit the damage.

Morales homered to straightaway center in the fifth to make it 4-0.

Nelson gave up four runs and eight hits in five innings.

The Brewers broke through against Toronto starter Joe Biagini in the fifth on Orlando Arcia's run-scoring single. Jonathan Villar drove in a pair with a single later in the inning. Biagini departed after walking Eric Thames but reliever Danny Barnes (1-2) struck out Ryan Braun and Travis Shaw to end the threat.

Biagini allowed three runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. Toronto's bullpen didn't allow a run the rest of the game. Roberto Osuna earned his seventh save in 10 chances.