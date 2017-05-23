Student thrown from school bus during crash in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- A student was thrown from a school bus Tuesday, after the bus collided with a dump truck at the intersection of Borah Ridge Road and County Road P in Patch Grove Township.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 3:55 pm, Tuesday after the bus entered the intersection from Morgan Road heading northbound as a dump truck was traveling westbound.

Investigators say the dump truck hit the bus, before veering off to the north shoulder, coming to rest in a ditch.

The bus then spun around, flew through a ditch and barbed wire fence on the opposite side of the street before coming to rest in a pasture.

One student was ejected from the school bus and taken to a nearby hospital, but the extent of their injuries isn't known right now.

Of the eight children on the bus, two were picked up by parents, while one was treated on scene and released.

The remaining students and drivers were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

At least 11 emergency crews responded to the crash that remains under investigation by the Grant County Sheriff's Office, assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol.