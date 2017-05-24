SCAM ALERT: 3 arrested in Marshfield candy bar scam - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

SCAM ALERT: 3 arrested in Marshfield candy bar scam

Posted:
By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
Connect
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

3 suspects from Chicago were arrested Tuesday for selling candy bars outside the Marshfield Walmart, according to the Marshfield Police Department's Facebook page.

The individuals told customers they were raising money for local kids in a basketball camp or for the Boys & Girls Club in Wausau.

Later they admitted to collecting the money for themselves. They also said the tax ID they used was made up.

If you fell victim to the scam, contact the Marshfield Police Department on Facebook to potentially get a refund.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.