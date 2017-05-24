Road closed after cattle trailer tips

An overturned cattle trailer closes a road in the Town of Stettin Wednesday morning.

It happened on the State Road 29 eastbound off ramp connecting to US 51 southbound. At 12.53 a.m. the Marathon County Sheriff's Department responded to a semi rollover.

When they arrived they found a semi and trailer on its side and 34 head of cattle in the trailer. All of the cattle are alive at this point and 4 of the cattle are outside of the trailer.

The Marathon County Highway Department is assisting with the STH 29 road closure until the cattle can be transferred to a different trailer and the semi is removed.