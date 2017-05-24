Retailers across the country are struggling for ways to stay in business as more people turn to the internet to shop.

Many believe the future is uncertain not only for major retailers but also small shops.

“It is a dying business,” H.T. Cobblery owner Terry Koss said.

In a special report, Newsline 9 takes a look at the changing industry from the eyes of mom and pop store owners and online sellers and shoppers.

Tune in Thursday at 10 for the Special Report: The End of Retail?