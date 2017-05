A cattle trailer tipped and closed a ramp off of state road 29 near Wausau early Wednesday.

A semi and trailer carrying 34 cattle tipped shortly before 1 a.m. on the 29 eastbound ramp connecting to US 51 southbound.

Marathon County officials said all cattle are alive at this point.

The road will be closed until the cattle can be transferred to a different trailer and the semi is removed.

