$50 million bond set in forced abortion attempt

A judge in Outagamie County has set $50 million bond for a man accused of trying to cause his girlfriend to miscarry her child nearly a decade ago.

The former Kaukauna man forfeited a $750,000 bond when he disappeared in January 2008. He was found in January of this year in New York and has now been returned to Appleton to face nine charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child.

WLUK-TV reports Manishkumar Patel was in Outagamie County Circuit Court Tuesday when the new bond was set. He's due back in court June 1.

Patel is accused of trying to cause his girlfriend to lose her child by putting an abortion pill in her drink.