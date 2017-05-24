Northwest Wisconsin tornado upgraded to EF-3

The strong tornado that tracked through Barron, Rusk, and Price Counties last Tuesday evening has been upgraded to an EF-3 by the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.

They also confirmed that the tornado was continuously on the ground from Barron into southwest Price County, a total path length of 83 miles. This is the longest tracked tornado in Wisconsin at least since modern record keeping began in 1950.

The EF-3 damage was found in the Town of Conrath in Rusk County, where a home was destroyed down to its foundation.

Wind gusts here were estimated to be around 145 mph. High-end EF-2 damage was noted near Chetek where winds were estimated to be around 130 mph, but the tornado was mainly between EF-0 and EF-1 strength the remainder of the time it was on the ground (wind speeds up to 110 mph).

The tornado was on the ground for an hour and 24 minutes before it lifted. However, the supercell continued to track across north central Wisconsin and produced another weak EF-0 tornado on the border of Oneida and Langlade counties.

This is the first tornado in Wisconsin to reach EF-3 strength since 2014 when an EF-3 touched down in Verona, and the fifth tornado in Wisconsin this year. The only other EF-3 tornado this decade was the Merrill tornado in 2011.