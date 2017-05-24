Wake Up Pet Pause: Poisonous plants

As spring is kind of plants are greening up outside, Dolores Glytas joined Wake Up to talk about outside plant cautions for our pets.

She says dogs and sometimes cats will eat all kinds of plants and it's up to us to keep our pets safe.

There are surprisingly so many toxic plants out there many of which may simply cause vomiting or diarrhea. Others can be lethal.

One very important thing you can do is go to the ASPCA web site and click on the animal poison control center. There you will find a very long, complete list of potential toxic plants along with the picture of the plant. These are listed as toxic to dogs, cats or horses. ASPCA also has a 24 hour poison control center line 1-888-426-4435. Keep in mind they may charge a consultation fee.

Also keep handy the number of your local emergency Veterinarian should your pet be in serious distress.

If you see the plant your pet ate and they are getting a reaction take the plant along with you to the Vet.

Stinging nettles can be serious if ingested or gotten into the eye. Be very careful of these.

Remove any stickers from your dog's coat as you don't want them to get into the dog's mouth or ingested

Another item to remember is as you are choosing garden mulch - crushed cocoa beans are another product that is toxic to pets.