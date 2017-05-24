Wake Up welcomes new reporters! - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wake Up welcomes new reporters!

Posted:
By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Two new members of the Newsline 9 family joined Wake Up Wisconsin Wednesday morning. Neena Pacholke and Alexis Geffin started at Newsline 9 this week. Both Neena and Alexis come up from Florida, Neena graduated from the University of South Florida and Alexis got her degree from the University of Florida.

