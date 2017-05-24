Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Landscape lights stolen

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A thief ripped off landscape lights at a low-income housing complex in Stevens Point - and it was captured by security cameras.

It happened April 23, about 3 a.m, police said.

"A man walking on a cell phone sits down on a bench at the Hi Rise Manor and then starts looking around. He notices the lights and gets up and pulls them out of the ground and then walks off," Stevens Point Police Officer Tony Zblewski said.

Investigators released video of the thief who, they say, appeared to have been drinking when he walked off with about $500 worth of lights.

The Stevens Point Housing Authority oversees the downtown apartment complex. The head of the agency says she is tired of thieves and vandals targeting the neighborhood.

"I would like to see this stop. This is a building that houses a lot of elderly and disabled and it is disturbing to them when this stuff happens," Executive Director Donna Bella said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the thief is asked to contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.