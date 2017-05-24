Wisconsin Olympian becomes mental health advocate after stint as escort

She's a three-time Olympian and has seven national titles under her belt, but Wisconsin native Suzy Favor Hamilton says her work as a mental health advocate, launched after she revealed she spent a year as a prostitute in Las Vegas, is the greatest thing she's ever done.

"I'm not ashamed of my illness," Favor Hamilton recently told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV in a sit-down interview.

She said her reckless behavior as a Las Vegas escort began after she was misdiagnosed with depression after the birth of her daughter in 2006. The depression medication she was given made her hyper-sexual, she said.

Favor Hamilton said she'd later learn that she wasn't depressed, she was living with bipolar disorder.

"It's a tough road to recovery," she said. "That first year was hell."

With treatment and the proper medication regimen, Favor Hamilton said she wants to encourage discussion of mental health issues so people get the help they need.

Hamilton was in Wisconsin speaking at an HR conference for MRA-The Management Association.