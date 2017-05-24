Antigo hires new school superintendent

ANTIGO (WAOW) - As the Antigo School Board proposes changes to consolidate schools, it has hired a new superintendent.

Colleen Timm takes over July 1, Board President Mike Boldig said Wednesday.

Timm has served as superintendent for the Mishicot School District for the past 11 years, Boldig said. She began her career as an English teacher and other stops have included Portage, Deforest and Tuscon, Ariz.

Boldig said the board unanimously voted Tuesday to hire Timm to replace Brian Misfeldt, who has been both a teacher and administrator in the district for 10 years. He resigned earlier this year to take a similar job in Bloomer, nearer to Chippewa Falls, his hometown.

Misfeldt was superintendent-designee for one year before taking over as superintendent last year.

The newest change in leadership comes as the Antigo School Board proposed moving eighth grade students to high school, moving fourth and fifth graders to the middle school and moving four-year-old kindergarten through third grade students to East, West and North elementary schools.

That comes just months after voters rejected a building referendum that called for closing down some schools. In addition, some taxpayers in Mattoon want to pull out of the Antigo School District and create a new school district.

Mishicot is in Manitowoc County, southeast of Green Bay.