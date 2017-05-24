Riverside Fire District welcomes new chief

Kelly Hanink is the new commander of the Riverside Fire District.

The district was established January 1, 2017, combing the Schofield and Rothschild departments. Hanink is the first full-time employee and chief of the department.

“I'm really excited,” she said. “This is an opportunity for me to lead a new organization.”

Hanink came to Central Wisconsin from Eden Prairie, Minnesota where she worked part-time at the fire department for 10 years.

“I went up in the ranks to an assistant chief level but still on a part-time basis while working in the private sector,” she said. “[I] decided I really wanted to do full-time fire service.”

Hanink initially got into the fire service as a way to give back, while also getting involved in the community.

Looking to the future of the Riverside District, Hanink hopes to grow the force and of course, provide quality care.

“What we want to do certainly is to provide great EMS, fire and response to the residents, visitors and businesses,” she said.

The Riverside District has around 30 part-time employees.