Public stage opens on Wausau Riverwalk

By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

There's a new spot in Wausau for local artists to perform.

The Wausau River District has set up a stage in the plaza behind the Dudley Tower.

In front of the fixture is a sign that says "This is your Stage." It's first-come, first-serve.

No reservations are needed, and the electronic system is set up so artists can just plug in and start jamming.

"We wanted this stage to really showcase some of the local talent that we have here in Wausau," said Elizabeth Brodek, Executive Director of the Wausau River District. "We have an amazing amount of local musicians and artists, and the talent they have is just incredible."

The stage was paid for with a grant from the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin. 

