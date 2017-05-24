Wednesday Sports Report: Softball regionals begin for most of ar - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday Sports Report: Softball regionals begin for most of area

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Softball - Regionals

Division 1

D.C. Everest 5, River Falls 1
Marshfield 8, New Richmond 0
Superior 12, Wausau East 0
Wisconsin Rapids 5, Wausau West 0

Division 2

Antigo 3, White Lake 0
Mosinee 11, Medford 2
Rhinelander 2, Merrill 1

Division 3

Bloomer 5, Neillsville/Granton 1
Oconto 11, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1
Prescott 4, Stratford 0
Tomahawk 12, Omro 0
Weyauwega-Fremont 5, Amherst 0

Division 4

Athens 12, Colfax 2
Flambeau 7, Chequamegon 3
Iola-Scandinavia 1, Three Lakes/Phelps 0
Manawa 15, Rosholt 0
Phillips 8, Boyceville 0
Spencer 2, Cadott 1
The game between Marathon and Fall Creek was postponed due to field conditions and will be played at 6 p.m. Thursday at Marathon.

Division 5

Almond-Bancroft 5, Green Bay NEW Lutheran 0
Augusta 4, Loyal 2
Assumption 16, Columbus Catholic 1
Blair-Taylor 14, Owen-Withee 0
Cambria-Friesland 16, Wild Rose 6
Gilman 9, Plum City 2
McDonell Central 12, Prentice 1

For full brackets, click here.

Boys' tennis sectionals were held today. Click here for results.

