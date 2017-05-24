Athlete of the Week: Allison Kondzela, Antigo

In a team game, Allison Kondzela likes to deflect individual praise.

"I couldn't ask for a better team behind me," Antigo's senior pitcher, a four-year starter, said with a smile. "Great support."

But when it comes to her talents she's as rare as they come. Sandi Robrecht, Kondzela's coach, said she can't remember many more four-year starters at pitcher.

That's what Kondzela has given her: four years of dependability in the circle.

"Even when things fall apart behind her, she's still rock solid," Robrecht said. "I've told her forever that she is my rock."

Kondzela carried Antigo to a second-place finish in the Great Northern Conference this season and also a No. 2 seed in the WIAA's Division 2 softball bracket.

Behind the stability she provides, the Red Robins hope to make a memorable run in the playoffs. But to do it, they'll have to get through Mosinee: a team Kondzella has never beaten in her high school career.

Behind her all-star arm, and her red-hot bat, Kondzella remains upbeat.

"My goals are to make it far in the tournament play," she said. "And if you make an error just stay positive. Just get back up and keep playing."

Antigo will host Mosinee on Friday at 5 p.m. in a WIAA Regional Final. Click here to see the bracket.