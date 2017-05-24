As concerns grow, businesses prepare for crises

After the attacks outside Manchester Arena, concerns of active shooters and violence are on the rise for Wausau area businesses.

Wednesday afternoon, dozens of companies took part in a seminar preparing them for crisis situations.

"It's becoming almost an everyday occurrence," said Carmen Thiede, an employee with Abby Bank. "It is stressful, it's sad, it's something that probably 10 years ago we never even considered as being one of the things we have to be worried about in the business world."

Thiede said she learned quite a bit Wednesday and plans on taking that to her employees and create a crisis plan.

"We want our people to be informed and get the information," said Thiede. "The whole run, fight, hide thing, we kinda got into that, how to handle that, how to take down a person, different options that we have, it was a lot of information that was really good."

Michael Bolender, owner of PW Training Group led the seminar alongside M3 Insurance, teaching dozens of companies the crisis preparation.

"Unfortunately this is what society is right now, but it doesn't mean we have to live scared," said Bolender. "In today's day in age awareness and preparation of your environment and having a plan can make a huge difference in the outcome."

More than 100 people attended the seminar. M3 insurance said they've held seminars around the state and plan to do more in the future.