UPDATE: 1 dead in fiery semi crash on highway 29 in Marathon County

UPDATE: One person is dead after two semis collided on state highway 29 early Thursday in Marathon County, according to the sheriff's department.

"Two semis were involved in a serious crash on STH-29 westbound between CTH-H and Cardinal Road," the Marathon County Sheriff's Office said.

An eastbound semi truck crossed through the media area on state highway 29 and struck a westbound semi truck, sheriff's officials said.

During the crash one of the semi trucks load spilled out onto the highway, officials said.

Both trucks were occupied by a single driver. One driver suffered fatal injuries and the other was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on the severity of the driver's injuries, officials said.

The name of the killed driver will not be published for 24 hours to allow notification of family, officials said.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

No further information is available at this time.

-----------------------------------------------------

All lanes are closed Thursday in Marathon County on WI-29 heading westbound after an early morning crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash, in the Township of Rietbrock, was called in shortly after 6 a.m. the DOT said.

Witnesses at the scene captured photos of a semi cab on fire while the trailer was on it's side.

The DOT estimates westbound lanes will be blocked for about two hours.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department is handling the crash scene.

The DOT lists an alternate route to the exit to WIS 107 and head south on WIS 153 to WIS 97. From there drivers will head North on WIS 97 back to WIS 29.

