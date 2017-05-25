Oneida Co. woman dismisses motion to get dogs back

The owner of embattled Oneida County animal rescue It Matters to One will not get her dogs back.

Nearly forty animals were seized from the shelter in the Town of Sugar Camp back in February, after reports of neglect and mistreatment.

Though criminal charges are still pending, Stephanie Schneider filed a civil suit against the county and the humane society to get those dogs back in her care.

The hearing began in April, where two witnesses were called to the stand, and it was set to continue Thursday.

However, Schneider and the Humane Society reached an agreement prior to the hearing, dismissing any further proceedings, according to lawyers for both parties.

The dogs will stay in the care of the Oneida County Humane Society.

There is no court date yet regarding criminal proceedings in the case.