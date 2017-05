MARSHFIELD (WAOW) - A Marshfield woman is $1 million richer.

Jane Ovaska won the prize with a Royal Millions scratch ticket, the Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday. After taxes, she will take home about $673,000.

Ovaska bought the ticket at The Store, 1505 West McMillian Road, in Marshfield.

Retailers who sell winning tickets worth more than $599 receive 2 percent of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.

Ovaska won the last $1 million prize in the Royal Millions scratch game, the Lottery said.