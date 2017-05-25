Badgers to open season at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 1

The Badgers will open their 2017 football season under the lights at Camp Randall Stadium for just the sixth time - and for the first time on a Friday since 2002.

Wisconsin will host Utah State at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 1 on ESPN, the network announced Thursday.

This marks the first Friday game played at Camp Randall Stadium since 2002, when Wisconsin defeated Fresno State 23-21. It will be the 19th night game in Camp Randall Stadium's history, and the sixth season opener played under the lights.

The Badgers have played Utah State just twice previously, with both games being played in Madison. The Aggies won 20-0 in 1968 and Wisconsin won the most recent meeting 16-14 in 2012. That game was also at night.