COLBY (WAOW) -- For the 10th year, high school seniors in Colby watched a mock crash unfold Thursday morning in the school's parking lot.

Students Against Destructive Decisions organized the event to teach students about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Pat Suckow, who lost her son to a drunken driver in 1994, was the featured speaker.

The pre-graduation mock crash has become a tradition at the school that organizers hope to continue for many years, said Monica Tesmer, SADD advisor.