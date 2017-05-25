Veteran WR Victor Cruz signs with Bears - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Veteran WR Victor Cruz signs with Bears

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect
CHICAGO (WAOW) -

Free agent wide receiver Victor Cruz has agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears, the team announced Thursday. Cruz confirmed the signing in an Instagram post.

Cruz, who spend the first seven seasons of his career with the New York Giants, was released in February after several injury-ridden seasons.

The Bears were in need of help at that position after losing Alshon Jeffery to the Eagles in free agency.

The 30-year-old Cruz had 303 catches for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns during his time in New York.

The Giants will forever be family. But for now, Bear down!!! ????

A post shared by Victor Cruz (@teamvic) on May 25, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

